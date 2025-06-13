A peek at Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW): Who has invested in It?

Garden Stage Ltd (NASDAQ: GSIW) is 120.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $12.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSIW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is 63.60% and 138.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.68% off its SMA200. GSIW registered -77.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 120.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61704 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.314785.

The stock witnessed a 203.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 225.94%, and is 44.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 10.00% over the month.

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $34.72M and $0.17M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -522.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 319.88% and -88.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.40%).

4.0 institutions hold shares in Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW), with institutional investors hold 0.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.62M, and float is at 9.05M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 0.40% of the Float.

Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24 ’24, Oriental Moon Tree Limited (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.34 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Garden Stage Ltd (GSIW).