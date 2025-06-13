A peek at Hafnia Ltd (HAFN): Who has invested in It?

Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) is -3.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $8.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAFN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is 3.03% and 12.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -3.21% off its SMA200. HAFN registered -35.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.761 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.52725.

The stock witnessed a 3.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.88%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) has around 4959 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.45 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 23.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.22% and -36.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.78%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.56% this year

194.0 institutions hold shares in Hafnia Ltd (HAFN), with institutional investors hold 40.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 502.92M, and float is at 247.13M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 22.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with over 12.78 million shares valued at $107.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5105 of the HAFN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.77 million shares valued at $81.95 million to account for 1.9185 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 5.85 million shares representing 1.1485 and valued at over $49.1 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 0.6101 of the shares totaling 3.11 million with a market value of $26.06 million.