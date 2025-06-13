A peek at High-Trend International Group (HTCO): Who has invested in It?

High-Trend International Group (NASDAQ: HTCO) is -92.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTCO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -17.02% and -73.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -8.36% at the moment leaves the stock -84.69% off its SMA200. HTCO registered -77.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88578 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.554045.

The stock witnessed a -83.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.66%, and is -6.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

High-Trend International Group (HTCO) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $28.60M and $108.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.33% and -94.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.30% this year

6.0 institutions hold shares in High-Trend International Group (HTCO), with institutional investors hold 0.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.94M, and float is at 39.81M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 0.06% of the Float.