A peek at iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT): Who has invested in It?

iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) is -19.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IHRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is 13.84% and 28.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -8.05% at the moment leaves the stock -11.13% off its SMA200. IHRT registered 37.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.74%.

The stock witnessed a 30.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is 3.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.91% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $216.13M and $3.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.66. Profit margin for the company is -32.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.42% and -43.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.14%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.19% this year

The shares outstanding are 128.29M, and float is at 113.19M with Short Float at 5.87%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with over 22.5 million shares valued at $24.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.8851 of the IHRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DOUGLAS LANE & ASSOCIATES, LLC with 7.59 million shares valued at $8.28 million to account for 5.0234 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 7.0 million shares representing 4.6312 and valued at over $7.63 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.2964 of the shares totaling 6.49 million with a market value of $7.08 million.

iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI bought 292 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 ’25 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $498.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153.0 shares.

iHeartMedia Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 ’25 that SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI (Director) bought a total of 197 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 ’25 and was made at $1.76 per share for $347.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 336.0 shares of the IHRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI (Director) acquired 168 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $284.0. The insider now directly holds 321 shares of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT).