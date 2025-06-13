A peek at Innoviva Inc (INVA): Who has invested in It?

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) is 23.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.69 and a high of $21.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INVA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $21.40, the stock is 7.37% and 13.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 14.12% off its SMA200. INVA registered 34.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.892 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.75265.

The stock witnessed a 17.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.06%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.39% over the week and 1.00% over the month.

Innoviva Inc (INVA) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $383.64M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is -15.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.39% and -2.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.08% this year

355.0 institutions hold shares in Innoviva Inc (INVA), with institutional investors hold 111.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.77M, and float is at 62.00M with Short Float at 14.96%. Institutions hold 110.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 9.63 million shares valued at $157.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.4006 of the INVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with 7.28 million shares valued at $119.34 million to account for 11.6384 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC which holds 6.62 million shares representing 10.5834 and valued at over $108.52 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 9.8846 of the shares totaling 6.18 million with a market value of $101.36 million.

Innoviva Inc (INVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENNER ALEXANDER J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DENNER ALEXANDER J sold 1,196,746 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 ’25 at a price of $17.52 per share for a total of $20.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.66 million shares.

Innoviva Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 ’25 that DENNER ALEXANDER J (10% Owner) sold a total of 270,374 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 ’25 and was made at $17.63 per share for $4.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.86 million shares of the INVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, DENNER ALEXANDER J (10% Owner) disposed off 151,175 shares at an average price of $17.63 for $2.67 million. The insider now directly holds 7,125,825 shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA).