A peek at Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA): Who has invested in It?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) is 10.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $79.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KZIA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $9.79, the stock is 107.47% and 143.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -21.60% off its SMA200. KZIA registered -26.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.08%.

The stock witnessed a 171.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.96%, and is 83.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.81% over the week and 14.52% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -1232.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 242.31% and -87.61% from its 52-week high.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC with over 63568.0 shares valued at $14532.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2651 of the KZIA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with 41478.0 shares valued at $9457.0 to account for 0.173 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC which holds 39277.0 shares representing 0.1638 and valued at over $9000.0, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 0.1001 of the shares totaling 24000.0 with a market value of $5472.0.