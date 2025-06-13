A peek at MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU): Who has invested in It?

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) is -7.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.22 and a high of $20.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDU stock was last observed hovering at around $16.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $16.65, the stock is -2.41% and -1.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -1.57% off its SMA200. MDU registered 21.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.78%.

The stock witnessed a -2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.22%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has around 2052 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.01 and Fwd P/E is 16.06. Profit margin for the company is 7.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.92% and -18.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.49%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.21% this year

The shares outstanding are 204.33M, and float is at 197.99M with Short Float at 2.89%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.52 million shares valued at $514.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.1637 of the MDU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.61 million shares valued at $467.1 million to account for 16.4747 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP which holds 10.15 million shares representing 8.9831 and valued at over $254.69 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 6.6326 of the shares totaling 7.49 million with a market value of $188.05 million.

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JOHNSON DENNIS W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON DENNIS W bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 ’25 at a price of $16.64 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.