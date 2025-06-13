A peek at Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI): Who has invested in It?

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is 4.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.48 and a high of $122.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLLI stock was last observed hovering at around $112.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1%.

Currently trading at $114.21, the stock is -0.18% and 1.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 9.74% off its SMA200. OLLI registered 34.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.0768.

The stock witnessed a 0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.81%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $7.01B and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.12 and Fwd P/E is 26.73. Profit margin for the company is 8.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.19% and -6.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.12% this year

578.0 institutions hold shares in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI), with institutional investors hold 115.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.38M, and float is at 61.15M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 115.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 9.02 million shares valued at $885.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.7105 of the OLLI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.8 million shares valued at $569.59 million to account for 9.4631 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 5.52 million shares representing 8.9949 and valued at over $541.41 million, while WASATCH ADVISORS LP holds 7.1359 of the shares totaling 4.38 million with a market value of $429.52 million.

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by van der Valk Eric, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that van der Valk Eric sold 240 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $108.78 per share for a total of $26107.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7033.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04 ’25, SWYGERT JOHN W (Executive Chairman) disposed off 3,331 shares at an average price of $114.60 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 48,200 shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI).