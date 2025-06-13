A peek at Olo Inc (OLO): Who has invested in It?

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) is 13.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $9.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is -1.58% and 14.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 30.77% off its SMA200. OLO registered 93.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.47%.

The stock witnessed a -10.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.04%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.09% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Olo Inc (OLO) has around 617 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $299.11M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 497.14 and Fwd P/E is 24.28. Profit margin for the company is 1.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.14% and -11.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.46%).

with sales reaching $82.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.88% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.05% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.63% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 116.81M, and float is at 112.19M with Short Float at 3.42%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RAINE CAPITAL LLC with over 32.22 million shares valued at $142.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.9882 of the OLO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.62 million shares valued at $60.22 million to account for 8.4519 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 10.89 million shares representing 6.7538 and valued at over $48.12 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.5863 of the shares totaling 10.62 million with a market value of $46.93 million.

Olo Inc (OLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lambert Joanna G, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Lambert Joanna G sold 38,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $8.80 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Olo Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 ’25 that Glass Noah H. (CEO) sold a total of 10,152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 ’25 and was made at $8.80 per share for $89328.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the OLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, Morvillo Robert (Chief Legal Off. & Secretary) disposed off 10,129 shares at an average price of $8.80 for $89122.0. The insider now directly holds 386,516 shares of Olo Inc (OLO).