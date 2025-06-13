A peek at Radian Group, Inc (RDN): Who has invested in It?

Radian Group, Inc (NYSE: RDN) is 8.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.32 and a high of $37.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $34.40, the stock is 1.63% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 2.80% off its SMA200. RDN registered 13.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.26%.

The stock witnessed a 1.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.68%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.69% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Radian Group, Inc (RDN) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $4.62B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.75 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 46.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.33% and -9.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.93%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year

The shares outstanding are 141.22M, and float is at 132.29M with Short Float at 6.30%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.63 million shares valued at $610.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.8187 of the RDN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.57 million shares valued at $453.08 million to account for 9.5151 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP which holds 8.72 million shares representing 5.6927 and valued at over $271.07 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 5.3409 of the shares totaling 8.18 million with a market value of $254.32 million.

Radian Group, Inc (RDN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoffman Edward J, the company’s Sr EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $34.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06 ’25, CULANG HOWARD BERNARD (Director) disposed off 8,773 shares at an average price of $33.37 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 8,050 shares of Radian Group, Inc (RDN).