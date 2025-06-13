rts logo

A peek at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who has invested in It?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is -28.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.16 and a high of $10.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $7.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $7.27, the stock is -0.81% and 1.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -18.51% off its SMA200. RLJ registered -25.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.1748 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.92405.

The stock witnessed a -5.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.47%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.59% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.84 and Fwd P/E is 109.06. Profit margin for the company is 2.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.02% and -32.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.88%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.55% this year

328.0 institutions hold shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), with institutional investors hold 97.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.93M, and float is at 146.63M with Short Float at 7.54%. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.33 million shares valued at $243.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.4864 of the RLJ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.87 million shares valued at $210.61 million to account for 14.2349 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 7.49 million shares representing 4.8742 and valued at over $72.12 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.5932 of the shares totaling 7.06 million with a market value of $68.64 million.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Patricia L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibson Patricia L bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 ’25 at a price of $8.03 per share for a total of $80298.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 ’25 that Gibson Patricia L (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 ’25 and was made at $9.38 per share for $93783.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RLJ stock.

