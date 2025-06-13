A peek at VivoPower International PLC (VVPR): Who has invested in It?

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is 318.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $8.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VVPR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $5.57, the stock is 1.61% and 31.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -10.16% at the moment leaves the stock 179.65% off its SMA200. VVPR registered 171.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 315.67%.

The stock witnessed a 16.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 758.84%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 15.14% over the month.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $56.33M and $5.95M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -365.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 799.84% and -37.27% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 13.56M, and float is at 4.54M with Short Float at 9.96%.