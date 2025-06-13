A peek at Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR): Who has invested in It?

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) is -81.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 3.36% and -50.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -75.52% off its SMA200. VOR registered -84.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.41962 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.845605.

The stock witnessed a 29.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.69%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has around 159 employees, a market worth around $25.87M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.89% and -88.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.09%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.59% this year

60.0 institutions hold shares in Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR), with institutional investors hold 71.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.85M, and float is at 76.86M with Short Float at 5.46%. Institutions hold 48.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 22.75 million shares valued at $22.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.439 of the VOR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 7.08 million shares valued at $7.08 million to account for 10.4009 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP which holds 6.46 million shares representing 9.4917 and valued at over $6.46 million, while 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 9.3512 of the shares totaling 6.36 million with a market value of $6.36 million.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Attar Eyal C., the company’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Attar Eyal C. sold 2,227 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 ’25 at a price of $1.42 per share for a total of $3162.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10 ’25, Attar Eyal C. (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) disposed off 2,554 shares at an average price of $1.37 for $3499.0. The insider now directly holds 128,852 shares of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR).