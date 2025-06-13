Accuray Inc (ARAY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) is -36.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARAY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is -17.38% and -17.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.17% off its SMA200. ARAY registered -29.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5184 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.87045.

The stock witnessed a -24.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.16%, and is -17.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Accuray Inc (ARAY) has around 987 employees, a market worth around $128.77M and $465.25M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 211.86. Profit margin for the company is 0.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.64% and -57.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.27%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.67% this year

173.0 institutions hold shares in Accuray Inc (ARAY), with institutional investors hold 64.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.85M, and float is at 98.04M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 62.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.23 million shares valued at $14.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.266 of the ARAY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with 5.32 million shares valued at $9.68 million to account for 5.3408 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.26 million shares representing 5.2815 and valued at over $9.57 million, while HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC holds 3.3338 of the shares totaling 3.32 million with a market value of $6.04 million.

Accuray Inc (ARAY) Insider Activity

Accuray Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 ’24 that Pervaiz Ali (SVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 ’24 and was made at $2.06 per share for $17276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the ARAY stock.