rts logo

Accuray Inc (ARAY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) is -36.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARAY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is -17.38% and -17.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.17% off its SMA200. ARAY registered -29.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5184 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.87045.

The stock witnessed a -24.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.16%, and is -17.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Accuray Inc (ARAY) has around 987 employees, a market worth around $128.77M and $465.25M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 211.86. Profit margin for the company is 0.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.64% and -57.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.27%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 91.67% this year

173.0 institutions hold shares in Accuray Inc (ARAY), with institutional investors hold 64.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.85M, and float is at 98.04M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 62.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.23 million shares valued at $14.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.266 of the ARAY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with 5.32 million shares valued at $9.68 million to account for 5.3408 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.26 million shares representing 5.2815 and valued at over $9.57 million, while HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC holds 3.3338 of the shares totaling 3.32 million with a market value of $6.04 million.

Accuray Inc (ARAY) Insider Activity

Accuray Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 ’24 that Pervaiz Ali (SVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 ’24 and was made at $2.06 per share for $17276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the ARAY stock.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.