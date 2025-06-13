rts logo

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) is -6.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.62 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADTN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $7.82, the stock is -3.15% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -3.27% off its SMA200. ADTN registered 55.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.884 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.0848.

The stock witnessed a -8.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.80%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has around 3234 employees, a market worth around $625.86M and $944.29M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.70. Profit margin for the company is -14.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.26% and -37.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.13%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.30% this year

278.0 institutions hold shares in ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN), with institutional investors hold 84.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.71M, and float is at 68.86M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 83.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.6 million shares valued at $34.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.374 of the ADTN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.06 million shares valued at $31.89 million to account for 7.6887 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 5.74 million shares representing 7.28 and valued at over $30.19 million, while DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS holds 5.8741 of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $24.36 million.

