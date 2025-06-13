Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) is 398.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $23.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $23.67, the stock is 27.98% and 92.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 294.15% off its SMA200. AEVA registered 661.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 395.19%.

The stock witnessed a 74.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 813.90%, and is 24.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has around 276 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $10.33M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1470.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 975.57% and -1.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-220.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.24% this year

The shares outstanding are 54.95M, and float is at 30.94M with Short Float at 11.79%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC with over 10.38 million shares valued at $26.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.5854 of the AEVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC with 3.7 million shares valued at $9.32 million to account for 6.9762 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. which holds 3.48 million shares representing 6.5712 and valued at over $8.78 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.5019 of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $4.68 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $15.70 per share for a total of $3.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Rezk Mina (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $15.70 per share for $3.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.05 million shares of the AEVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, POLEK ERIN L (Director) Proposed Sale 29,703 shares at an average price of $15.36 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA).