Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Volatility At 2.99%, Should You Add A Position?

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) is -36.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $12.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is 11.39% and 16.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -24.03% off its SMA200. ASTL registered -16.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.3335 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.1876.

The stock witnessed a 2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.32%, and is 17.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) has around 2818 employees, a market worth around $652.66M and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.16% and -48.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.43%).

with sales reaching $591.25M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year.

168.0 institutions hold shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL), with institutional investors hold 86.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.93M, and float is at 90.32M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 75.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. with over 8.85 million shares valued at $61.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.3521 of the ASTL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with 8.19 million shares valued at $56.98 million to account for 9.5796 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. which holds 6.09 million shares representing 7.1281 and valued at over $42.4 million, while THOMIST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP holds 5.8241 of the shares totaling 4.98 million with a market value of $43.43 million.