Allstate Corp (ALL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is 3.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.66 and a high of $213.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALL stock was last observed hovering at around $196.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.14%.

Currently trading at $200.32, the stock is -2.55% and 0.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 2.67% off its SMA200. ALL registered 22.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $199.9542 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $195.1086.

The stock witnessed a -1.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.83%, and is -3.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Allstate Corp (ALL) has around 55400 employees, a market worth around $53.05B and $65.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.87% and -6.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.27%).

with sales reaching $16.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.83% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.49% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.61% in year-over-year returns.

2021.0 institutions hold shares in Allstate Corp (ALL), with institutional investors hold 81.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.00M, and float is at 263.21M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 81.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 32.08 million shares valued at $5.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.1459 of the ALL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.83 million shares valued at $3.17 billion to account for 7.5095 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 11.37 million shares representing 4.305 and valued at over $1.83 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.522 of the shares totaling 9.3 million with a market value of $1.49 billion.

Allstate Corp (ALL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILSON THOMAS J, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that WILSON THOMAS J sold 91,695 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 ’25 at a price of $208.66 per share for a total of $19.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89765.0 shares.

Allstate Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 ’25 that WILSON THOMAS J (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 89,765 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 ’25 and was made at $210.27 per share for $18.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ALL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, SPRIESER JUDITH A (Director) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $209.34 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Allstate Corp (ALL).