Angi Inc (ANGI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) is -4.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.88 and a high of $29.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANGI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $15.82, the stock is -2.64% and 11.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -16.20% off its SMA200. ANGI registered -23.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.2404 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.8782.

The stock witnessed a -4.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.08%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Angi Inc (ANGI) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $759.15M and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.16 and Fwd P/E is 14.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.40% and -45.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.41%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 59.99% this year

148.0 institutions hold shares in Angi Inc (ANGI), with institutional investors hold 21.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.54M, and float is at 43.09M with Short Float at 9.46%. Institutions hold 19.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.7 million shares valued at $12.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1337 of the ANGI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE with 6.41 million shares valued at $12.31 million to account for 0.1278 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC which holds 4.65 million shares representing 0.0926 and valued at over $8.92 million, while FMR LLC holds 0.0875 of the shares totaling 4.39 million with a market value of $8.43 million.

Angi Inc (ANGI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 9,861 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 ’25 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $15383.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15 ’24, Kip Jeffrey W (CEO) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $1.72 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 917,331 shares of Angi Inc (ANGI).