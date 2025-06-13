Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) is 18.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANGO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.89, the stock is 6.79% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 22.13% off its SMA200. ANGO registered 68.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.711 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.9169.

The stock witnessed a 15.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.41%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has around 748 employees, a market worth around $442.21M and $283.32M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.09% and -19.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.97%).

with sales reaching $74.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.09% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.68% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.61% in year-over-year returns.

199.0 institutions hold shares in Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO), with institutional investors hold 96.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.97M, and float is at 38.73M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 90.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 4.6 million shares valued at $27.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4594 of the ANGO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.19 million shares valued at $13.25 million to account for 5.449 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP which holds 2.11 million shares representing 5.2502 and valued at over $12.76 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 4.4634 of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $10.85 million.

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nighan Warren JR, the company’s SVP Quality and Regulatory. SEC filings show that Nighan Warren JR sold 4,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 ’25 at a price of $12.31 per share for a total of $49979.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41817.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07 ’24, Nighan Warren JR (SVP Quality and Regulatory) acquired 768 shares at an average price of $6.09 for $4677.0. The insider now directly holds 45,777 shares of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO).