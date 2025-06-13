Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) is -7.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.20 and a high of $63.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APGE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58%.

Currently trading at $41.86, the stock is 6.77% and 12.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -4.56% off its SMA200. APGE registered -4.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.69%.

The stock witnessed a 5.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.21%, and is 11.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.77% and -34.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.15%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 46.04M, and float is at 37.32M with Short Float at 27.20%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VR ADVISER, LLC with over 8.49 million shares valued at $334.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.0284 of the APGE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 7.51 million shares valued at $295.36 million to account for 13.2812 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 3.55 million shares representing 6.2761 and valued at over $139.57 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.8528 of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $107.92 million.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dambkowski Carl, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Dambkowski Carl sold 2,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $36.96 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 ’25 that Dambkowski Carl (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 ’25 and was made at $35.75 per share for $97419.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the APGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02 ’25, Dambkowski Carl (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,860 shares at an average price of $36.22 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 247,173 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE).