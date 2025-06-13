Aptiv PLC (APTV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is 15.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.19 and a high of $80.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $70.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $69.68, the stock is 3.24% and 14.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 10.90% off its SMA200. APTV registered -12.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.39%.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.08%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 141000 employees, a market worth around $15.17B and $19.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.54 and Fwd P/E is 8.73. Profit margin for the company is 7.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.66% and -13.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.15%).

with sales reaching $5.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.02% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.64% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 223.78M, and float is at 214.99M with Short Float at 2.50%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.17 million shares valued at $2.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.535 of the APTV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 23.32 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 8.6326 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ which holds 12.86 million shares representing 4.76 and valued at over $905.68 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.9497 of the shares totaling 10.67 million with a market value of $751.5 million.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that Lyon Benjamin (SVP & CTO) sold a total of 14,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $65.50 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the APTV stock.

