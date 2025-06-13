ATI Inc (ATI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ATI Inc (NYSE: ATI) is 52.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.23 and a high of $85.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATI stock was last observed hovering at around $83.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $84.13, the stock is 5.39% and 28.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 39.41% off its SMA200. ATI registered 45.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.2442 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.34845.

The stock witnessed a 13.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.26%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

ATI Inc (ATI) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $11.87B and $4.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.44 and Fwd P/E is 22.69. Profit margin for the company is 8.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.45% and -1.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.15% this year

560.0 institutions hold shares in ATI Inc (ATI), with institutional investors hold 97.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.07M, and float is at 139.40M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 96.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.54 million shares valued at $861.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4952 of the ATI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 15.1 million shares valued at $837.36 million to account for 12.1364 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 13.23 million shares representing 10.6329 and valued at over $733.46 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.8367 of the shares totaling 7.26 million with a market value of $402.61 million.

ATI Inc (ATI) Insider Activity

ATI Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 ’25 that WETHERBEE ROBERT S (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 ’25 and was made at $81.64 per share for $4.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the ATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03 ’25, WETHERBEE ROBERT S (Officer) Proposed Sale 50,000 shares at an average price of $81.21 for $4.06 million. The insider now directly holds shares of ATI Inc (ATI).