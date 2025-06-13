Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) is -31.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 23.24% and 80.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing -8.20% at the moment leaves the stock -18.48% off its SMA200. BW registered -15.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62066 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.373895.

The stock witnessed a 18.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.28%, and is -17.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.02% over the week and 14.20% over the month.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) has around 1950 employees, a market worth around $110.21M and $690.97M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 399.78% and -62.54% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.14% this year

118.0 institutions hold shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW), with institutional investors hold 77.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.40M, and float is at 92.22M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 73.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with over 27.45 million shares valued at $39.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.1448 of the BW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with 6.05 million shares valued at $8.78 million to account for 6.6481 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP which holds 4.25 million shares representing 4.6712 and valued at over $6.17 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.6783 of the shares totaling 3.35 million with a market value of $4.86 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salamone Louis Jr, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Salamone Louis Jr sold 98,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 ’24 at a price of $1.91 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 ’24 that Dziewisz John J (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 2,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 ’24 and was made at $1.05 per share for $2870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the BW stock.

