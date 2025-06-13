Banzai International Inc (BNZI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) is -55.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $11.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNZI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is -28.67% and -32.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -21.71% at the moment leaves the stock -66.35% off its SMA200. BNZI registered -92.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00122 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.008065.

The stock witnessed a -32.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.71%, and is -29.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $12.81M and $6.83M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is -449.04%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.03% and -93.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1025.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.28% this year

17.0 institutions hold shares in Banzai International Inc (BNZI), with institutional investors hold 3.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.38M, and float is at 11.73M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 3.30% of the Float.

Banzai International Inc (BNZI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davy Joseph P., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Davy Joseph P. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 ’25 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $24930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Banzai International Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 ’25 that Davy Joseph P. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 ’25 and was made at $0.96 per share for $24010.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the BNZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24 ’24, CP BF Lending, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 18,300 shares at an average price of $3.61 for $66048.0. The insider now directly holds 4 shares of Banzai International Inc (BNZI).