Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) is -48.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $1.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XAIR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -2.52% and -10.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing -8.35% at the moment leaves the stock -47.37% off its SMA200. XAIR registered -85.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.20492 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.34829.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.86%, and is -0.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $15.83M and $3.02M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1730.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.01% and -87.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.31%).

with sales reaching $1.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.23% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 238.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 195.40% in year-over-year returns.

49.0 institutions hold shares in Beyond Air Inc (XAIR), with institutional investors hold 26.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.37M, and float is at 75.24M with Short Float at 3.49%. Institutions hold 22.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 3.64 million shares valued at $1.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.9638 of the XAIR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with 1.36 million shares valued at $0.73 million to account for 1.4795 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.26 million shares representing 1.3774 and valued at over $0.68 million, while ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.3347 of the shares totaling 1.23 million with a market value of $0.66 million.

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carey Robert, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carey Robert bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Beyond Air Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 ’25 that Gaul Michael A. (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 ’25 and was made at $0.38 per share for $2294.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94150.0 shares of the XAIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26 ’24, Carey Robert (Director) acquired 1,476,626 shares at an average price of $0.50 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 1,476,626 shares of Beyond Air Inc (XAIR).