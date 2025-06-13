BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) is -48.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.55 and a high of $100.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $43.97, the stock is -2.26% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -29.03% off its SMA200. BILL registered -15.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.2366 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.954.

The stock witnessed a -7.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.14%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has around 2187 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $1.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.19. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.30% and -56.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.69%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.55% this year

534.0 institutions hold shares in BILL Holdings Inc (BILL), with institutional investors hold 101.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.71M, and float is at 93.00M with Short Float at 8.05%. Institutions hold 92.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with over 11.2 million shares valued at $589.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5587 of the BILL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.3 million shares valued at $541.91 million to account for 9.7063 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 7.53 million shares representing 7.0852 and valued at over $396.27 million, while TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD holds 5.3037 of the shares totaling 5.63 million with a market value of $296.11 million.

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aji Rajesh A., the company’s CLO & CCO. SEC filings show that Aji Rajesh A. sold 2,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 ’25 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11078.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30 ’25, Cota Germaine (SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING) disposed off 1,718 shares at an average price of $42.55 for $73106.0. The insider now directly holds 9,512 shares of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL).