BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is 23.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.21 and a high of $136.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWXT stock was last observed hovering at around $135.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98%.

Currently trading at $137.78, the stock is 12.34% and 23.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 22.24% off its SMA200. BWXT registered 54.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.75%.

The stock witnessed a 28.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.94%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $12.59B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.81 and Fwd P/E is 35.14. Profit margin for the company is 10.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.62% and 1.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.64%).

with sales reaching $708M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.51% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.13% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.89% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 91.36M, and float is at 90.99M with Short Float at 2.95%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 9.28 million shares valued at $881.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1343 of the BWXT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.85 million shares valued at $841.06 million to account for 9.6689 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 3.97 million shares representing 4.3374 and valued at over $377.29 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 4.1643 of the shares totaling 3.81 million with a market value of $362.23 million.

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUFFY ROBERT L, the company’s SVP and Chief Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that DUFFY ROBERT L sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 ’25 at a price of $104.03 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3206.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26 ’25, Geveden Rex D (President and CEO) disposed off 45,625 shares at an average price of $107.40 for $4.9 million. The insider now directly holds 218,218 shares of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT).