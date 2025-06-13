C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Volatility At 5.62%, Should You Add A Position?

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) is -55.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $7.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCCC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 11.88% and 12.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 6.58% at the moment leaves the stock -55.38% off its SMA200. CCCC registered -66.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4428 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.63045.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.80%, and is 10.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $115.03M and $39.78M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -259.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.31% and -78.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.73%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.41% this year

162.0 institutions hold shares in C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC), with institutional investors hold 101.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.99M, and float is at 54.24M with Short Float at 11.37%. Institutions hold 91.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 6.88 million shares valued at $31.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9993 of the CCCC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 4.88 million shares valued at $22.54 million to account for 7.0891 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WASATCH ADVISORS LP which holds 4.85 million shares representing 7.0442 and valued at over $22.39 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.6146 of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $21.03 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boyle Scott N, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Boyle Scott N sold 669 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 ’25 at a price of $3.15 per share for a total of $2107.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

C4 Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 ’25 that Boyle Scott N (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 490 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 ’25 and was made at $3.15 per share for $1544.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CCCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18 ’24, Salter Malcolm (Director) Proposed Sale 13,000 shares at an average price of $4.19 for $54532.0. The insider now directly holds shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC).