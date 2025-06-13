Caleres Inc (CAL) Volatility At 4.79%, Should You Add A Position?

Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) is -43.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $44.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $13.16, the stock is -12.28% and -14.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -43.40% off its SMA200. CAL registered -59.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.21%.

The stock witnessed a -24.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.82%, and is 0.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Caleres Inc (CAL) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $444.76M and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.50 and Fwd P/E is 4.90. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.23% and -70.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.45%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.48% this year

The shares outstanding are 33.82M, and float is at 32.35M with Short Float at 16.36%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 5.41 million shares valued at $181.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.9625 of the CAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with 3.67 million shares valued at $123.28 million to account for 10.8285 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 3.11 million shares representing 9.1684 and valued at over $104.38 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.6651 of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $64.5 million.

Caleres Inc (CAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schmidt John W, the company’s President & CEO, Caleres. SEC filings show that Schmidt John W bought 7,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $13.39 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Caleres Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 ’25 that Greeley Lori (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 ’25 and was made at $17.77 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the CAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17 ’25, Gendreau Kyle (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.93 for $99661.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Caleres Inc (CAL).