Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) is 1.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFFN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $5.98, the stock is 3.65% and 6.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.50% off its SMA200. CFFN registered 16.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.67%.

The stock witnessed a 2.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.55%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.95% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) has around 636 employees, a market worth around $794.15M and $406.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.87. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.04% and -16.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.82%).

with sales reaching $50.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.73% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.49% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.16% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 132.79M, and float is at 121.80M with Short Float at 3.07%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.13 million shares valued at $105.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.7293 of the CFFN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 13.9 million shares valued at $76.29 million to account for 10.7005 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 6.71 million shares representing 5.1675 and valued at over $36.84 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.8307 of the shares totaling 6.27 million with a market value of $34.44 million.

Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jackson Rick C, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Jackson Rick C bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $85350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Capitol Federal Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 ’25 that Johnson Jeffrey M (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 ’25 and was made at $5.56 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CFFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28 ’25, Johnson Jeffrey M (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.63 for $56300.0. The insider now directly holds 112,900 shares of Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN).