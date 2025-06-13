CDW Corp (CDW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW) is 0.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.31 and a high of $241.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDW stock was last observed hovering at around $175.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $174.75, the stock is -3.57% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -6.78% off its SMA200. CDW registered -21.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $168.991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $187.45496.

The stock witnessed a -8.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.88%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

CDW Corp (CDW) has around 15100 employees, a market worth around $23.01B and $21.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.66 and Fwd P/E is 16.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.27% and -27.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.44%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.59% this year

1227.0 institutions hold shares in CDW Corp (CDW), with institutional investors hold 97.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.70M, and float is at 131.14M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 97.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.48 million shares valued at $3.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2879 of the CDW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.87 million shares valued at $2.43 billion to account for 8.1091 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 6.1 million shares representing 4.5493 and valued at over $1.37 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.2167 of the shares totaling 5.65 million with a market value of $1.27 billion.

CDW Corp (CDW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KULEVICH FREDERICK J.,. SEC filings show that KULEVICH FREDERICK J. sold 28,159 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $190.90 per share for a total of $5.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36077.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, LEAHY CHRISTINE A disposed off 40,917 shares at an average price of $181.42 for $7.42 million. The insider now directly holds 144,931 shares of CDW Corp (CDW).