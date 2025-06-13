Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) is -19.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.40 and a high of $47.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLDX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $20.35, the stock is 0.87% and 5.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -19.63% off its SMA200. CLDX registered -41.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.2336 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.3212.

The stock witnessed a 3.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.04%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $7.56M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2366.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.32% and -56.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.37%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.77% this year

248.0 institutions hold shares in Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX), with institutional investors hold 113.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.38M, and float is at 64.51M with Short Float at 12.98%. Institutions hold 113.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 8.08 million shares valued at $298.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2328 of the CLDX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 7.83 million shares valued at $289.76 million to account for 11.859 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.69 million shares representing 7.1052 and valued at over $173.61 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.6636 of the shares totaling 3.74 million with a market value of $138.38 million.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Marucci Anthony S, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that Marucci Anthony S bought 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 ’24 at a price of $26.82 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40284.0 shares.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 ’24 that Martin Samuel Bates (SVP AND CFO) sold a total of 17,172 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 ’24 and was made at $35.42 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28125.0 shares of the CLDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14 ’24, Crowley Elizabeth (SR. VP & CPDO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $34.87 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 9,074 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX).