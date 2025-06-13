rts logo

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) is -26.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLBT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is -3.18% and -10.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -15.62% off its SMA200. CLBT registered 39.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.31%.

The stock witnessed a -19.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.02%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has around 1167 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $419.17M in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.99. Profit margin for the company is -46.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.59% and -38.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 125.17% this year

The shares outstanding are 239.47M, and float is at 108.96M with Short Float at 0.98%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 13.39 million shares valued at $159.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.7291 of the CLBT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD with 7.65 million shares valued at $91.47 million to account for 3.8476 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 6.99 million shares representing 3.514 and valued at over $83.54 million, while NINE TEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 1.9722 of the shares totaling 3.92 million with a market value of $46.89 million.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, AYALA BERLER SHAPIRA (Officer) Proposed Sale 5,628 shares at an average price of $17.02 for $95789.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT).

