Cencora Inc (COR) Volatility At 1.92%, Should You Add A Position?

Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) is 31.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $218.65 and a high of $309.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COR stock was last observed hovering at around $286.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.4%.

Currently trading at $295.04, the stock is 1.74% and 2.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 16.67% off its SMA200. COR registered 25.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $286.762 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $252.8801.

The stock witnessed a 5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.25%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Cencora Inc (COR) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $57.19B and $310.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.24 and Fwd P/E is 16.98. Profit margin for the company is 0.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.94% and -4.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.91%).

with sales reaching $80.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.98% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.41% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.21% in year-over-year returns.

1752.0 institutions hold shares in Cencora Inc (COR), with institutional investors hold 99.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.78M, and float is at 182.71M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 93.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KLCM ADVISORS, INC. with over 1350.0 shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.0007 of the COR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TWIN LAKES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 100.0 shares valued at $22530.0 to account for 0.0001 of the shares outstanding.

Cencora Inc (COR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krikorian Lazarus, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Krikorian Lazarus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 ’25 at a price of $288.96 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17154.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Mauch Robert P. (President & CEO) disposed off 4,969 shares at an average price of $291.43 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 45,838 shares of Cencora Inc (COR).