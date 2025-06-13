Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA) Volatility At 3.51%, Should You Add A Position?

Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: CHA) is -7.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.21 and a high of $41.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHA stock was last observed hovering at around $30.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9%.

Currently trading at $30.00, the stock is -1.97% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -4.75% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.49641 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.49641.

The stock witnessed a 9.65% in the last 1 month, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.19 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is 13.48%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.25% and -28.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.32%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.11% this year

10.0 institutions hold shares in Chagee Holdings Ltd. ADR (CHA), with institutional investors hold 1.93% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 1.93% of the Float.