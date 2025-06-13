Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Volatility At 1.09%, Should You Add A Position?

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) is -17.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.86 and a high of $254.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $151.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78%.

Currently trading at $151.89, the stock is 7.55% and 17.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -10.57% off its SMA200. CRL registered -29.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.71%.

The stock witnessed a 5.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.01%, and is 7.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.09% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) has around 20100 employees, a market worth around $7.46B and $4.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.70. Profit margin for the company is -0.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.35% and -40.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.51%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.56% this year

The shares outstanding are 49.12M, and float is at 48.51M with Short Float at 4.99%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.1 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8396 of the CRL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.09 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 9.8699 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 2.09 million shares representing 4.052 and valued at over $431.52 million, while KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.7031 of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $394.36 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MASSARO GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MASSARO GEORGE sold 140 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $137.57 per share for a total of $19260.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5575.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that MASSARO GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $140.73 per share for $19703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5715.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, LaPlume Joseph W (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $145.41 for $72705.0. The insider now directly holds 19,513 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL).