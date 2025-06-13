Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Volatility At 2.08%, Should You Add A Position?

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) is 15.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $272.48 and a high of $437.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHTR stock was last observed hovering at around $399.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.89%.

Currently trading at $396.90, the stock is -1.90% and 4.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 9.62% off its SMA200. CHTR registered 43.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.45%.

The stock witnessed a -3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.91%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) has around 94500 employees, a market worth around $109.65B and $55.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.01 and Fwd P/E is 9.11. Profit margin for the company is 9.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.66% and -9.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.73% this year

The shares outstanding are 140.36M, and float is at 94.77M with Short Float at 12.21%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 11.68 million shares valued at $3.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1498 of the CHTR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with 9.85 million shares valued at $2.94 billion to account for 6.8716 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 8.08 million shares representing 5.6366 and valued at over $2.42 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.6329 of the shares totaling 6.64 million with a market value of $1.99 billion.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Insider Activity

Charter Communications Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that DiGeronimo Richard J (President-Product & Technology) sold a total of 1,551 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $423.81 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6804.0 shares of the CHTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, DiGeronimo Richard J (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,551 shares at an average price of $423.81 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR).