Clear Secure Inc (YOU) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) is -3.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.39 and a high of $38.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $25.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $25.39, the stock is 0.79% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -6.85% off its SMA200. YOU registered 40.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.59%.

The stock witnessed a 1.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.89%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) has around 4022 employees, a market worth around $3.38B and $802.81M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.62 and Fwd P/E is 17.84. Profit margin for the company is 21.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.96% and -34.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.56%).

with sales reaching $214.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.59% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.68% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.08% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 92.94M, and float is at 84.73M with Short Float at 25.01%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.06 million shares valued at $206.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9019 of the YOU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.83 million shares valued at $183.86 million to account for 10.579 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DELTA AIR LINES, INC. which holds 8.28 million shares representing 8.9114 and valued at over $154.88 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.4373 of the shares totaling 5.05 million with a market value of $94.5 million.

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alclear Investments II, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Alclear Investments II, LLC sold 228,374 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $25.54 per share for a total of $5.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Clear Secure Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Alclear Investments II, LLC (Director) sold a total of 122,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $25.51 per share for $3.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Cornick Kenneth L. (Director) disposed off 228,374 shares at an average price of $25.54 for $5.83 million. The insider now directly holds 149,093 shares of Clear Secure Inc (YOU).