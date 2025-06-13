Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (NYSE: SBS) is 45.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.10 and a high of $21.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBS stock was last observed hovering at around $20.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $20.85, the stock is 1.12% and 5.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 21.72% off its SMA200. SBS registered 48.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.776 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.12905.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.11%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS) has around 10552 employees, a market worth around $14.25B and $6.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.77 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 27.03%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.16% and -1.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.62%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.28% this year

286.0 institutions hold shares in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. ADR (SBS), with institutional investors hold 13.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 683.51M, and float is at 683.51M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 11.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with over 15.63 million shares valued at $209.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.286 of the SBS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AMUNDI with 6.89 million shares valued at $94.21 million to account for 1.008 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP which holds 4.23 million shares representing 0.6183 and valued at over $56.85 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 0.4482 of the shares totaling 3.06 million with a market value of $41.21 million.