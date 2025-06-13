Coursera Inc (COUR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $11.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $8.50, the stock is -3.51% and 4.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 7.40% off its SMA200. COUR registered 17.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.1598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.9147.

The stock witnessed a -6.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.37%, and is -4.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Coursera Inc (COUR) has around 1260 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $704.91M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.01. Profit margin for the company is -9.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.57% and -27.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.77%).

with sales reaching $180.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.94% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.61% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.98% in year-over-year returns.

320.0 institutions hold shares in Coursera Inc (COUR), with institutional investors hold 85.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.30M, and float is at 134.47M with Short Float at 3.36%. Institutions hold 79.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 22.3 million shares valued at $159.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.267 of the COUR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with 12.87 million shares valued at $92.13 million to account for 8.2331 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 11.44 million shares representing 7.3208 and valued at over $81.92 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.8034 of the shares totaling 10.63 million with a market value of $76.13 million.

Coursera Inc (COUR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMMONS SABRINA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SIMMONS SABRINA sold 9,335 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $8.48 per share for a total of $79161.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50215.0 shares.

Coursera Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Clark Amanda (Director) sold a total of 9,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $8.48 per share for $79152.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85573.0 shares of the COUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Cardenas Alan B (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 6,101 shares at an average price of $8.65 for $52774.0. The insider now directly holds 293,368 shares of Coursera Inc (COUR).