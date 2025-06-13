rts logo

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) is -1.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $2.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is -0.77% and 4.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -0.73% off its SMA200. CRON registered -20.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.49%.

The stock witnessed a -2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.99%, and is 4.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has around 459 employees, a market worth around $766.99M and $124.59M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.58 and Fwd P/E is 33.30. Profit margin for the company is 39.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.37% and -22.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.63%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.63% this year

The shares outstanding are 385.41M, and float is at 199.05M with Short Float at 1.79%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CHESCAPMANAGER LLC with over 7.95 million shares valued at $18.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.0804 of the CRON Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.18 million shares valued at $16.72 million to account for 1.8782 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 4.82 million shares representing 1.2603 and valued at over $11.22 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 0.6887 of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $6.13 million.

