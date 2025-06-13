Cycurion Inc (CYCU) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) is -96.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $68.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYCU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -8.53% and -12.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -94.48% off its SMA200. CYCU registered -96.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.39%.

The stock witnessed a -16.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.74%, and is -16.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Cycurion Inc (CYCU) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $12.60M and $21.64M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.19% and -99.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.64%).

The shares outstanding are 32.07M, and float is at 8.45M with Short Float at 20.60%.