Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) is -29.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.31 and a high of $61.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYTK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $33.20, the stock is 4.78% and -5.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -28.16% off its SMA200. CYTK registered -38.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.26%.

The stock witnessed a 8.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.23%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has around 498 employees, a market worth around $3.96B and $19.22M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3201.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.27% and -45.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-125.03%).

with sales reaching $1.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.95% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.04% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 682.43% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 119.22M, and float is at 116.76M with Short Float at 12.42%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 14.67 million shares valued at $794.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.4317 of the CYTK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 11.52 million shares valued at $624.32 million to account for 10.5485 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 11.44 million shares representing 10.4702 and valued at over $619.69 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 7.4503 of the shares totaling 8.14 million with a market value of $440.95 million.

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Insider Activity

Cytokinetics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 ’25 that Kaye Edward M. MD (Director) sold a total of 3,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 ’25 and was made at $32.10 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29658.0 shares of the CYTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, Callos Andrew (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 8,659 shares at an average price of $32.04 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 52,028 shares of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK).