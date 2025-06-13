rts logo

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is -8.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.00 and a high of $212.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FANG stock was last observed hovering at around $148.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $149.33, the stock is 6.72% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -8.06% off its SMA200. FANG registered -22.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.65%.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.42%, and is 8.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) has around 1983 employees, a market worth around $43.63B and $12.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 30.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.99% and -29.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.68%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.25% this year

The shares outstanding are 287.29M, and float is at 187.31M with Short Float at 3.52%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.09 million shares valued at $4.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.385 of the FANG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.92 million shares valued at $2.99 billion to account for 8.3675 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 11.71 million shares representing 6.5646 and valued at over $2.34 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 4.5592 of the shares totaling 8.13 million with a market value of $1.63 billion.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Jere W III, the company’s CFO, Executive VP. SEC filings show that Thompson Jere W III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $141.52 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13788.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03 ’25, Wesson Daniel N (Exec. VP & COO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $142.06 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 84,117 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG).

