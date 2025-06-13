DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Volatility At 2.19%, Should You Add A Position?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) is -17.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.45 and a high of $47.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOCN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68%.

Currently trading at $28.20, the stock is -3.06% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock -23.15% off its SMA200. DOCN registered -23.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.4032 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.697.

The stock witnessed a -10.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.16%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has around 1210 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $806.59M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.82 and Fwd P/E is 13.98. Profit margin for the company is 13.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.81% and -40.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.55%).

with sales reaching $216.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.57% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.97% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.55% in year-over-year returns.

419.0 institutions hold shares in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN), with institutional investors hold 87.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.22M, and float is at 61.54M with Short Float at 13.41%. Institutions hold 64.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 9.41 million shares valued at $326.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.3025 of the DOCN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.92 million shares valued at $275.17 million to account for 8.6714 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 2.2 million shares representing 2.413 and valued at over $76.57 million, while LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.2549 of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $71.55 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butte Amy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Butte Amy sold 5,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $29.06 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31000.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, Access Industries Holdings LLC (Affiliate of 10% Owner) disposed off 3,496,504 shares at an average price of $28.60 for $100.0 million. The insider now directly holds 140,599 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN).