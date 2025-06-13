Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) is -42.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $38.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EWTX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $15.42, the stock is 4.60% and 7.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -36.72% off its SMA200. EWTX registered -9.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.3619 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.368826.

The stock witnessed a 3.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.00%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.47% and -59.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.72%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.23% this year

274.0 institutions hold shares in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX), with institutional investors hold 104.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.21M, and float is at 77.10M with Short Float at 18.56%. Institutions hold 104.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with over 15.02 million shares valued at $270.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.0634 of the EWTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 8.91 million shares valued at $160.45 million to account for 9.5269 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NOVO HOLDINGS A/S which holds 6.34 million shares representing 6.7844 and valued at over $114.26 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.4329 of the shares totaling 6.02 million with a market value of $108.34 million.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Russell Alan J, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Russell Alan J sold 1,551 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $16.45 per share for a total of $25520.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18521.0 shares.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 ’25 that MOORE JOHN R (General Counsel) sold a total of 1,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 ’25 and was made at $16.45 per share for $31757.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6531.0 shares of the EWTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, KOCH KEVIN (President and CEO) disposed off 4,276 shares at an average price of $16.45 for $70358.0. The insider now directly holds 20,619 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX).