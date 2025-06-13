Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Envirotech Vehicles Inc (NASDAQ: EVTV) is -86.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVTV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -17.69% and -27.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -16.04% at the moment leaves the stock -82.56% off its SMA200. EVTV registered -87.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.233 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.96355.

The stock witnessed a -35.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.56%, and is -17.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $4.32M and $1.65M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1112.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.11% and -93.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-200.07%).

24.0 institutions hold shares in Envirotech Vehicles Inc (EVTV), with institutional investors hold 4.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.11M, and float is at 19.18M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 3.86% of the Float.