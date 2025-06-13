rts logo

EON Resources Inc (EONR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) is -41.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EONR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 19.61% and 11.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.44 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -41.52% off its SMA200. EONR registered -75.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43218 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.822495.

The stock witnessed a 22.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.06%, and is 12.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

EON Resources Inc (EONR) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $9.38M and $19.64M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.22% and -83.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.66%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 71.43% this year

18.0 institutions hold shares in EON Resources Inc (EONR), with institutional investors hold 5.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.92M, and float is at 9.45M with Short Float at 6.24%. Institutions hold 4.03% of the Float.

EON Resources Inc (EONR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Salvucci Joseph V Sr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Salvucci Joseph V Sr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 ’25 at a price of $0.54 per share for a total of $26845.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

EON Resources Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 ’25 that Salvucci Joseph V Sr (Director) bought a total of 19,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 ’25 and was made at $0.52 per share for $10073.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.36 million shares of the EONR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20 ’25, Salvucci Joseph V Sr (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $12071.0. The insider now directly holds 1,335,750 shares of EON Resources Inc (EONR).

