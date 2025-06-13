FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) is -11.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $6.43, the stock is 10.02% and 34.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -7.68% off its SMA200. FIP registered -20.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7965 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.9648.

The stock witnessed a 25.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.03%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) has around 670 employees, a market worth around $737.92M and $345.12M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.42% and -38.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.57%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 100.48% this year

231.0 institutions hold shares in FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP), with institutional investors hold 100.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.76M, and float is at 107.01M with Short Float at 12.09%. Institutions hold 93.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD with over 11.79 million shares valued at $101.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2203 of the FIP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.0 million shares valued at $69.07 million to account for 7.6192 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.71 million shares representing 5.4329 and valued at over $49.25 million, while LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP holds 5.4093 of the shares totaling 5.68 million with a market value of $49.03 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fletcher Carl Russell IV, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fletcher Carl Russell IV bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $5.33 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Nicholson Kenneth J. (CEO and President) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $5.22 per share for $2.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.09 million shares of the FIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09 ’24, FIG Buyer GP, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 3,399,501 shares at an average price of $9.04 for $30.73 million. The insider now directly holds 8,418,561 shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP).